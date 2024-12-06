Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 3.04% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.74. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $24.12.
iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Company Profile
