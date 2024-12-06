Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $327,000 Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,821 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,127 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,813,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 755 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 48,483 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:LNG opened at $226.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.97. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.31 and a twelve month high of $228.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $2.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.