Flow Traders U.S. LLC Lowers Stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN by 245.9% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

Shares of FNGU stock opened at $577.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $428.17. BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN has a 52-week low of $187.04 and a 52-week high of $585.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.42 billion, a PE ratio of 123.65 and a beta of 4.82.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Profile

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (FNGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. FNGU was launched on Jan 22, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

