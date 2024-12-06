Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $365,000 in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 625.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHY opened at $23.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.34. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.58.

About SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

