Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Loop Capital from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Melius Research initiated coverage on Five Below in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Five Below from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Five Below from $124.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Five Below from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.35.

FIVE opened at $115.97 on Thursday. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $64.87 and a fifty-two week high of $216.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.39 and a 200-day moving average of $94.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.26. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $843.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Five Below by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,662,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,865,000 after purchasing an additional 31,520 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Five Below by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,377,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,151,000 after purchasing an additional 72,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Five Below by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,559,000 after purchasing an additional 11,504 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Five Below by 556.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,991,000 after purchasing an additional 769,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP bought a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,649,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

