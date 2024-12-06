Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Barclays

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Gordon Haskett raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Five Below from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lowered Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $115.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18. Five Below has a 12-month low of $64.87 and a 12-month high of $216.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.78.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.26. Five Below had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $843.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Five Below in the third quarter worth $42,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

