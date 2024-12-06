First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.11 and traded as low as $11.85. First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund shares last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 47,646 shares traded.

First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $158.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDD. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 533,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 218,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,813 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 158,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 127,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 93,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 26,885 shares during the period.

First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust DJ STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index (the Index). The Index is a dividend weighted index of 30 stocks selected from the Dow Jones STOXX 600 Index, which includes high-dividend yielding companies across 18 European countries.

