First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.42 and traded as low as $17.14. First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 167,194 shares traded.

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.42. The firm has a market cap of $600.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FXN. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 79.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 204,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 90,472 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 41.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 45,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 13,267 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 104,191 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 371.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 302,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 18,272 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Energy index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US energy stocks. The underlying index uses multi-factor selection and tiered equal-weighting. FXN was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

