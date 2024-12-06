First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $127.26 and last traded at $127.21, with a volume of 12881 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.33.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKYY. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 521.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

