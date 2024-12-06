First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $41.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.12% from the stock’s current price.

First Internet Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:INBK opened at $41.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $357.47 million, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.88. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $87.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.50 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 6.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Internet Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 39,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 9.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 129.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

