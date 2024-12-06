First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $41.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.12% from the stock’s current price.
First Internet Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ:INBK opened at $41.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $357.47 million, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.88. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $87.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.50 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 6.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Internet Bancorp
First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Internet Bancorp
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.