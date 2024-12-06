First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Price Target Raised to $58.00

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FBIZ. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Business Financial Services from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com raised First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Business Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $415.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. First Business Financial Services has a 52 week low of $32.56 and a 52 week high of $52.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.02.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.80 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 13.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Corey A. Chambas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $1,952,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,327.50. The trade was a 26.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Edward Hartlieb sold 6,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $273,743.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,190.30. The trade was a 18.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,144. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 365,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,682,000 after buying an additional 12,194 shares during the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 43.3% during the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 66,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 20,183 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

