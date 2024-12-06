Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.26 and traded as high as $46.52. Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF shares last traded at $46.44, with a volume of 22,841 shares changing hands.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $182.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the third quarter worth about $293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $443,000.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF (FCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large- and mid-cap stocks based on multi-factor criteria with structural tilts towards inflation-sensitive sectors and industries FCPI was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

