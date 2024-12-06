Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Ferrovial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.
The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.4592 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from Ferrovial’s previous — dividend of $0.33.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrovial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its position in shares of Ferrovial by 203.8% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 871,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,659,000 after purchasing an additional 584,963 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 332,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,281,000 after buying an additional 214,723 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Ferrovial by 1,483.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 239,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after buying an additional 224,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Corp ON acquired a new position in Ferrovial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,881,000.
Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.
