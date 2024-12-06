Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR) Stock Price Down 6% – Here’s What Happened

Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. 15,305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 525% from the average session volume of 2,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

Federal Screw Works Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 million, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.74.

Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter.

About Federal Screw Works

Federal Screw Works manufactures and sells industrial component parts primarily to the automobile industry in the United States. It operates through Big Rapids, Romulus, Traverse City, and Novex Tool divisions. The company offers cold formed and machined pins, including piston pins, planetary and differential gear shafts, and oil pump and steering shafts for the automotive, refrigeration, and small engine industries; and cold formed machined products, such as suspension ball studs, fluid line adapters, and precision formed and machined valve lifter bodies to the automotive industry.

