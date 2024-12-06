Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) COO Anuradha Muralidharan Sells 29,410 Shares

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 29,410 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $99,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,399.40. This represents a 88.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Anuradha Muralidharan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 14th, Anuradha Muralidharan sold 5,739 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $16,815.27.
- On Tuesday, September 17th, Anuradha Muralidharan sold 198 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $449.46.
Expensify Price Performance
Shares of Expensify stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. Expensify, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $269.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05.
Separately, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.
Expensify
Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.
