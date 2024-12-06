Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) COO Anuradha Muralidharan Sells 29,410 Shares

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 29,410 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $99,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,399.40. This represents a 88.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Anuradha Muralidharan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 14th, Anuradha Muralidharan sold 5,739 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $16,815.27.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Anuradha Muralidharan sold 198 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $449.46.

Expensify Price Performance

Shares of Expensify stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. Expensify, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $269.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05.

Institutional Trading of Expensify

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Expensify by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,346,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 476,687 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 42.1% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 603,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 178,911 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Expensify in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expensify by 25.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 63,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Expensify during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

