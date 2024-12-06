Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXPE. Citigroup upped their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on Expedia Group from $144.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Baird R W raised Expedia Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $191.01 on Thursday. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $107.25 and a 12 month high of $192.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,811,480.90. This represents a 4.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total transaction of $1,273,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,922.13. The trade was a 38.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,951 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,710 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 93.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 709.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

