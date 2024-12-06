Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Position Boosted by Windacre Partnership LLC

Windacre Partnership LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,323,700 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431,500 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group makes up approximately 8.5% of Windacre Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Windacre Partnership LLC owned about 3.32% of Expedia Group worth $639,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 216.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,905 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $820,000. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Expedia Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,191 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 3,174 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $144.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

EXPE stock opened at $191.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.25 and a 1 year high of $192.28. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $351,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,345,000. The trade was a 2.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $1,273,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,922.13. This trade represents a 38.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,951 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,710. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

