eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 49,881 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 49,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $691,849.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,339,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,504,690.13. This trade represents a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $720,500.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $636,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $724,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $705,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $515,200.00.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $512,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $531,200.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $536,400.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $557,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $711,500.00.

eXp World Stock Down 2.0 %

EXPI opened at $13.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.73 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $17.11.

eXp World Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of eXp World

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in eXp World by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,161,000 after buying an additional 118,210 shares during the last quarter. Valued Retirements Inc. acquired a new stake in eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in eXp World by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 31,509 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,982,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,019,000 after purchasing an additional 117,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

