EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Stock Price Down 3.3% – Here’s Why

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) shares traded down 3.3% on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.18. 709,834 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,612,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EVgo from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of EVgo from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EVgo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.61.

EVgo Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.44.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.52 million. EVgo's revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at EVgo

In other news, CEO Badar Khan sold 166,725 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $856,966.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,631.54. The trade was a 32.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 66.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVGO. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of EVgo by 32.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVgo by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of EVgo by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVgo by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in EVgo by 20.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

