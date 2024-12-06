Evercore ISI Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Stock

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PSTG. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Pure Storage from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pure Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.10.

PSTG opened at $62.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.73 and its 200 day moving average is $56.82. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $70.41.

In related news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $5,732,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,196,000. This represents a 25.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 8,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $450,709.65. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 94,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,578.82. This trade represents a 8.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 354,542 shares of company stock worth $18,599,030 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Pure Storage by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 41,305 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Pure Storage by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

