Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.69 and last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 4000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

Eutelsat Group Stock Down 4.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Eutelsat Group Company Profile

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

