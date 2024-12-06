Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Director Randee R. Koger Buys 500 Shares

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) Director Randee R. Koger acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $22,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,994.50. This trade represents a 0.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Equity Bancshares Stock Performance

Equity Bancshares stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $50.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $735.75 million, a P/E ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average of $39.63.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $55.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.77 million. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 13.53%. On average, analysts expect that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Bancshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Equity Bancshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Equity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Equity Bancshares by 7.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Equity Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Equity Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised Equity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

See Also

