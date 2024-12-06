Equinor ASA (EQNR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR):
- 11/29/2024 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 11/27/2024 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 11/25/2024 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.
- 11/21/2024 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 11/20/2024 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 11/5/2024 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 10/14/2024 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $25.80 price target on the stock.
Equinor ASA Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:EQNR traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,249,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $64.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.84. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $32.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average of $26.10.
Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $25.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.
