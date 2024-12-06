Equinor ASA (EQNR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR):

11/29/2024 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/27/2024 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/25/2024 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

11/21/2024 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/20/2024 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/5/2024 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/14/2024 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $25.80 price target on the stock.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQNR traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,249,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $64.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.84. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $32.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average of $26.10.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $25.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinor ASA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.2% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at about $3,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,751,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,019,000 after purchasing an additional 132,157 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 20.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 12,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 30.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 37,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.