EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Stock Price Up 6.6% – Here’s Why

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Free Report) traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 7,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

EnQuest Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

EnQuest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company, explores, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Golden Eagle, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, and Alba; and PM8/Seligi projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.