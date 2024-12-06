Empirical Capital Management LLC Invests $473,000 in QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO)

Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000. QXO accounts for 0.3% of Empirical Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QXO. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in QXO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,090,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in QXO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,593,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QXO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,859,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in QXO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,247,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in QXO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,559,000. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

QXO stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.32. QXO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $290.00.

In other QXO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $105,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,908,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,975,950.05. This trade represents a 12.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

