Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$43.86.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Empire from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Empire from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday. Desjardins boosted their price target on Empire from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on Empire from C$40.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Empire from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Empire Stock Performance

Empire Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$41.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.48. Empire has a 12-month low of C$31.45 and a 12-month high of C$43.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.20%.

Insider Activity at Empire

In other Empire news, Senior Officer Douglas Bigler Nathanson sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.26, for a total transaction of C$147,252.79. Also, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.21, for a total value of C$199,868.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,033 shares of company stock worth $526,583. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

See Also

