Emmerson (LON:EML) Shares Up 9.1% – Here’s Why

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01). 4,567,281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 2,973,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63 ($0.01).

Emmerson Stock Up 11.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £7.95 million, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.43.

About Emmerson

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration and development of a potash development project in Morocco. Its flagship property is the Khemisset potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Douglas, Isle of Man.

