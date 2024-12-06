Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $574,908,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10,993.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,070,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,764 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,896,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,075 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,285,000 after buying an additional 1,424,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 57,336.1% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,206,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,918,000 after buying an additional 1,204,058 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EMR opened at $133.16 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $134.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 61.70%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.17.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

