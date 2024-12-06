Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6-6.0 billion. Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.400-2.500 EPS.
Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 2.4 %
EW opened at $72.43 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.76. The stock has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 70.82%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences
In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $347,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,521.36. This represents a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $1,647,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,526 shares in the company, valued at $13,084,848.66. This trade represents a 11.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,657,000. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.
