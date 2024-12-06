Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $447,000 Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 17.2% during the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 78,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,438 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,781,000. Finally, Thematics Asset Management grew its position in nVent Electric by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 864,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,754,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT stock opened at $77.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $86.57.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.18). nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 22.29%.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 8,022 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $608,629.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,088.91. The trade was a 23.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 6,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $524,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,200. This trade represents a 12.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,382 shares of company stock worth $7,365,956. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NVT. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on nVent Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVT

nVent Electric Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.