Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 38,928 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,928 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 736,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,907,000 after buying an additional 80,792 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,717,000. Braidwell LP raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 917,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,734,000 after acquiring an additional 158,665 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $959,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 38,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 21,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.91.

In related news, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $294,381.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,054.21. The trade was a 13.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $126.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.19. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.95 and a 12 month high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

