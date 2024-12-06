Edgestream Partners L.P. Reduces Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 89.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,080 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,630,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 305.0% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 46,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 34,897 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $306,450.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,579.45. This trade represents a 16.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total transaction of $427,262.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,550.50. The trade was a 35.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,314 shares of company stock worth $1,008,962. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $181.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.