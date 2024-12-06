Edgestream Partners L.P. Reduces Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,042 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 4,028 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,325,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Best Buy by 4,337.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,099,495 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $92,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Best Buy by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,863,291 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $241,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,824 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,195 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $116,252,000 after acquiring an additional 491,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,377,763 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $284,712,000 after purchasing an additional 490,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Best Buy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Best Buy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Best Buy from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

Best Buy Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:BBY opened at $89.80 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $103.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.12 and a 200-day moving average of $89.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 45.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.27%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

