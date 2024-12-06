Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $727,000 in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,246,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,886,000 after purchasing an additional 754,416 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Upstart by 63.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 725,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,031,000 after buying an additional 282,481 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 5.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,721,000 after acquiring an additional 32,052 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 396,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 26.1% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart Stock Down 1.6 %

Upstart stock opened at $73.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.55. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $86.07. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.04 and a beta of 2.19.

Insider Activity at Upstart

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Upstart news, CTO Paul Gu sold 36,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $1,419,764.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 878,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,457,319.30. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $52,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 344,593 shares in the company, valued at $12,009,066.05. This represents a 0.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 532,349 shares of company stock worth $32,615,614. 18.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on UPST shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Upstart from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on UPST

Upstart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.