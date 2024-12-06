Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $648,000 Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 86.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,928 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Cencora by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Cencora by 4.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cencora by 1.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cencora by 1.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on COR. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cencora in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.80.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $244.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.19. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.83 and a fifty-two week high of $253.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.45.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 50,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.97, for a total transaction of $12,198,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 326,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,670,111.29. The trade was a 13.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,018 shares of company stock worth $22,478,942. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

