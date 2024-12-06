Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $487,000 Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,850,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,954,404,000 after purchasing an additional 57,194 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,425,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,505,649,000 after buying an additional 19,211 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 99,957.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 854,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $984,027,000 after acquiring an additional 853,633 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 28.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 601,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $692,816,000 after acquiring an additional 133,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 496,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $524,629,000 after acquiring an additional 24,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,234.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,199.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,115.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $914.50 and a 52 week high of $1,255.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,337.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,275.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,248.06.

Insider Activity

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $6,201.95. This trade represents a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total transaction of $734,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,849. The trade was a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

