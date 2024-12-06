EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.62 and traded as high as $23.75. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF shares last traded at $23.47, with a volume of 149,226 shares trading hands.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Get EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF stock. Gibson Capital LLC lifted its stake in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 546,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the quarter. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.5% of Gibson Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Gibson Capital LLC owned about 0.83% of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF worth $12,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.