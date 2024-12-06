e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Director Maureen C. Watson Sells 785 Shares

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) Director Maureen C. Watson sold 785 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,440. This represents a 29.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $131.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $221.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.95, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 492.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 24,425 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $640,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 27.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 15.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELF. UBS Group reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ELF

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.