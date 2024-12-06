Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.16. Dynatronics has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.73.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

