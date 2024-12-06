Dunelm Group’s (DNLM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday,Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,430 ($18.25) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DNLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,140 ($14.55) to GBX 1,170 ($14.93) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,325 ($16.91) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.53) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,237 ($15.78).

Shares of LON:DNLM opened at GBX 1,140 ($14.55) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,532.43, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84. Dunelm Group has a 12-month low of GBX 959 ($12.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,279 ($16.32). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,156.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,155.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a GBX 27.50 ($0.35) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,945.95%.

In related news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 28,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,161 ($14.81), for a total value of £327,819.96 ($418,297.77). Also, insider Luisa Wright bought 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,139 ($14.53) per share, with a total value of £27,928.28 ($35,636.44). Corporate insiders own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

