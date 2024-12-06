Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.33. Duluth has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duluth by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 858,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Duluth in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Duluth by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Duluth during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Duluth by 8.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 64,281 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

