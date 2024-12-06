Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) CEO Bradley J. Ehrman Acquires 14,430 Shares

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) CEO Bradley J. Ehrman bought 14,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $496,536.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,293.02. The trade was a 94.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Performance

NASDAQ DMLP traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.14. The stock had a trading volume of 65,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.49. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a one year low of $28.41 and a one year high of $35.74.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 48.81% and a net margin of 66.02%. The company had revenue of $53.47 million during the quarter.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.996 per share. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.02%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMLP. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $482,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the third quarter valued at $291,000. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

