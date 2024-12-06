DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.06.

DASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on DoorDash from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 108,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $19,507,703.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,105. This represents a 98.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total value of $6,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,187.80. This trade represents a 73.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 838,722 shares of company stock valued at $136,732,309 over the last quarter. 7.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 13.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,142,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DoorDash by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,395,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,616,000 after purchasing an additional 272,659 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 14.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,533,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,766,000 after purchasing an additional 700,465 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 6.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,652,000 after acquiring an additional 267,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 15.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,800,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,135,000 after acquiring an additional 501,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $175.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -390.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $93.33 and a fifty-two week high of $181.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.19 and its 200 day moving average is $132.46.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DoorDash will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

