Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.170–0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.5 million-$78.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.1 million. Domo also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.640–0.600 EPS.
Domo Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,529. Domo has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $12.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.72.
Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $79.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.56 million. Domo’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Domo will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity at Domo
In related news, CFO David R. Jolley acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $69,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 291,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,340.35. The trade was a 3.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Domo
Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.
