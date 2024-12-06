Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,369 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 18.8% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 118,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after buying an additional 18,636 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 208,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,024,000 after acquiring an additional 53,570 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 10,324.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,250,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,220 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $746,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 20,281 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $56.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.15 and its 200-day moving average is $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 93.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Get Our Latest Report on D

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.