Dominion Energy Announces Key Executive Transition Plans

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) revealed in an 8-K SEC filing on November 25, 2024, that Diane Leopold, the Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, and President – Contracted Energy, provided notice of her intention to retire, effective June 1, 2025. Starting January 1, 2025, Ms. Leopold will transition from her current roles and assist with the transition until her retirement, wherein she will stay on as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

Get alerts:

In light of this transition, effective January 1, 2025, Edward H. Baine, the current President – Dominion Energy Virginia, will take over responsibility for the Company’s utility operations. Consequently, his title will be changed to President – Utility Operations and Dominion Energy Virginia. Likewise, Eric S. Carr, the Chief Nuclear Officer and President – Nuclear Operations, will assume the responsibilities for the Contracted Energy operating segment. His title will be adjusted to Chief Nuclear Officer and President – Nuclear Operations and Contracted Energy.

These changes signify a notable shift in Dominion Energy’s executive leadership structure. Such alterations are crucial in ensuring a seamless transition and continuity within the organization. The company remains committed to maintaining operational efficiency and strategic direction through these changes.

As per the SEC filing requirements, Regina J. Elbert, Senior Vice President, and Chief Human Resources Officer of Dominion Energy, Inc., signed off on behalf of the company on December 2, 2024.

Investors and stakeholders are likely to closely monitor the impacts of these transitions on Dominion Energy’s operations and future strategic decisions in the coming months.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Dominion Energy’s 8K filing here.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories