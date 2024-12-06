Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$140.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DOL. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$147.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$147.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollarama presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$145.00.

DOL opened at C$140.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$144.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$134.35. The firm has a market cap of C$39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$89.93 and a twelve month high of C$152.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.24.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.57 billion. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 156.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Dollarama will post 5.3295203 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is currently 9.59%.

In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.47, for a total transaction of C$76,039.10. Also, Director Nicolas Hien sold 5,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.18, for a total transaction of C$698,490.04. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,697 shares of company stock worth $1,049,979. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

