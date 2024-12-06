Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DLTR has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

DLTR stock opened at $72.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.58 and its 200 day moving average is $87.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.92. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $60.49 and a 1-year high of $151.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 50.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,872,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,693,000 after acquiring an additional 957,275 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 488.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,531,000 after acquiring an additional 867,054 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,525,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,264,000 after acquiring an additional 746,913 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,803,000 after acquiring an additional 640,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $46,576,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

