Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Shares Purchased by Warburg Pincus LLC

Warburg Pincus LLC increased its stake in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,546,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,434 shares during the period. Docebo accounts for approximately 8.0% of Warburg Pincus LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Warburg Pincus LLC owned approximately 11.73% of Docebo worth $156,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Docebo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Docebo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCBO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Docebo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Docebo from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Docebo from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Docebo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

Docebo Price Performance

Shares of DCBO opened at $49.60 on Friday. Docebo Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $56.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Docebo

(Free Report)

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.