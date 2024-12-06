DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get DMC Global alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DMC Global

DMC Global Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $160.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. DMC Global has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $19.73.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.00 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DMC Global will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DMC Global

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DMC Global during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in DMC Global by 146.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 1,245.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 315.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 25.7% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

About DMC Global

(Get Free Report)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.